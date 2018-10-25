Oxford and Action Cyclery team up to add PE elective for students

OXFORD – The Oxford Academy High School physical education department recently added an outdoor education elective to its program.

In the spring of 2018, physical education teachers Margo Barrows and Lance Thorne were approached by first year principal Mike Waters with the idea of a new offering.

After months of planning, the mountain biking new elective was ready to be offered to students in the fall semester.

Mountain biking was one of the first course offerings that came to mind, since it had been implemented in the traditional physical education course in years past.