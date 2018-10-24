Lady Trojans suffer 2nd half heartbreak loss to Whitney Point in semifinals

Frank Speziale Photo

GREENE – Back-to-back second half goals by the Eagles of Whitney Point secured the comeback win and their spot in the Section IV Class C finals for the fifth straight time, defeating the host Greene Trojans 2-1 Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s contest set-up the fourth meeting between the Lady Trojans of Greene and their Section IV Class C foe, the Whitney Point Eagles. With Greene having the upper hand in the first three match-ups, many thought they were going to be able to slide past Whitney Point, ending their streak of finals appearances by the Eagles.

That was until Whitney Point’s Kaylie Lynch first varsity goal came when her team need it the most. With 4:46 remaining in the contest, Lynch punched her shot into the back of the goal, breaking the 1-1 tie.

The first half of play went scoreless, just like other games these two teams have played this season.

Just three minutes into the second, the Trojans took the first lead of the season as Madison Rice found the back of the net right in front of the Eagles’ keeper, Katie Cafferty.