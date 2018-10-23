City and firefighters union nearly at terms on collective bargaining agreement

Frank Speziale photo

NORWICH – The City of Norwich Common Council authorized the mayor to sign a five year collective bargaining agreement with the Norwich Firefighters Association IAFF 1404 at its meeting on Tuesday, October 16.

The five year agreement would be a successor to the former contract between the city and the Local IAFF 1404 which expired at the end of 2017.

Norwich Fire Chief Jan Papelino said the authorization was an important step in the process of coming to terms on a new agreement, and all that's left is for Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike and Norwich Firefighter Tim Llewellyn to sign the contract in the coming weeks.