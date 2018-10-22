Arson trial begins for woman accused of burning down her own home

NORWICH – A Greene woman who allegedly burned down her own home, is headed to trial today after her attorney objected on Friday stating she didn't have time to review documents.

Anna Santiago, 51, of Greene was charged with third-degree arson, a class C felony, after fire investigators said she purposefully burned down her own home on August 3, 2017.

Santiago's previous attorney, Benjamin Bergman, said her decision to reject a plea from the District Attorney's Office was made against his advice, as was her intent to testify at trial.

On Friday, her new attorney, Debra Gelson, said she'd be asking for sanctions against Chenango County District Attorney Joseph McBride and a dismissal of Santiago's indictment because the district attorney's office provided 3,000 pages of documents to her three days before trial.