County board of supervisors to hold budget review session

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 22nd, 2018

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango County Treasurer Bill Craine released the county's 2019 tentative budget fact sheet on Friday ahead of the board of supervisors' dedicated budget review session at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 31.

The county board of supervisors will likely call for a public hearing for the 2019 county budget to be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 27, Craine said.

The fact sheet highlights the tentative budget is under the tax cap of $616,000 for the eighth straight year, this year by about $9,000. It notes meeting the tax cap allows for state reimbursement of costs for the recently enacted Raise the Age legislation, for which the county is budgeting $307,000.


