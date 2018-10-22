Lady Tornado splashes Yellowjackets with 113-67 win on senior night

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH –The Lady Purple Tornado got back to the winning ways in the pool, grabbing dominating 113-67 win over the Oneonta Yellowjackets on senior night last Tuesday evening.

Oneonta’s Anna Bischoff was the only Yellowjacket to win a swimming event, coming in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.06. The Yellowjackets also took the diving points of the meet as Norwich has no divers.

Oneonta diver Kylie McKee placed first, finishing with a 194.4 while teammate Angelica Goodhue scored a 151.85 for her dives to finish second.

The rest of the night went to Norwich and their seniors as every other event saw the Tornado finish in first.

In the 200 yard freestyle event, the Purple Tornado captured first, second and third in the race as Maya Blaisure swam to a time of 2:09.3 for the top finisher. Sister Kaitlyn touched the wall five seconds later and Ashton Wenzel came in just four ticks later.