BAINBRIDGE – The Lady Bobcats did not allow Oxford to score more than 11 points in a single game as the Bainbridge-Guilford won their third Midstate Athletic Conference title with a 3-0 win over the Blackhawks Friday.

B-G put Oxford away in the first two sets 25-11 and ended the match with a final game score of 25-8.

The Bobcats were led by Abi and Erica Selfridge as both girls combined for 29 assists. Abi added six aces and five kills while Erica recorded eight kills and three aces.