Walton causes 5 Bobcat turnovers to win 36-20

WALTON – The Walton defense forced five Bobcat turnovers to lead the Warriors to a 36-20 victory over Bainbridge-Guilford Saturday afternoon.

The host team opened up the contest with 22 unanswered points, scoring two in the first quarter while adding one touchdown to start the second.

Bobcats’ quarterback Evan Hyzer answered with back-to-back touchdown passes, the first a nine yard completion to wideout Alan Terzo. Later in the quarter, Hyzer connected with his running back, Nick Petrutoni, down field for a pass play that turned into six points 54 yards past the line of scrimmage.

B-G’s head coach Israel Lorimer went for the two-point try and his QB once again connected with a receiver for a pass, this time Fred Newkirk to cut down the Warriors lead to eight points.