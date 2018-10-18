Marauders and Vikings see seasons come to a close with loss in 1st round

SYRACUSE – The 14th seeded Sherburne-Earlville Marauders faced the daunting task of taking on the reigning Section III Class B champions and New York State semifinalists Westhill Warriors, the third seed of the tournament.

The Warriors scored two goals in the first half and added a third to finish the game with a final of 3-0 in their first round match of the Section III Class B Sectional Game.

All three goals scored by the host team were scored by different players – Adam Herne, Charlie Bolesh and Jack Grooms – but saw two assists from Westhill’s Bo BehYahuda.

The Warriors’ head coach Tom Etoll shared with Sherburne-Earlville’s coach Michael Rodriguez that this was one the most entertaining first round sectional matches that Westhill has had in a while. Etoll added, “Your boys played their hearts out.”

Westhill certainly dominated the flow of play as the stats tell the story, but the Marauders made them work for every inch and for every goal from start to finish.

As the Warriors controlled the possession of the ball for most of the game, they did not allow a shot attempt by S-E. In their offensive end of the field, they took 17 shots attempts and were awarded 12 corners in the contest.