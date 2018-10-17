Quarter auction to benefit Habitat for Humanity

NORWICH – Chenango County Habitat for Humanity (CCHH) invites you to a "Paddle Party" otherwise known as a "Quarter Auction". Thursday, October 18, starting at 5:30 p.m., there will be a fun benefit fundraiser held in the Norwich High School cafeteria for approximately 50 donated items!

This fun auction will feature many wonderful items and gift certificates donated to Habitat for this fundraiser. There are manufactured items, hand crafted pieces, baked goods, green plants, and even deer trophies. Some of the artisans whose work will be offered are Kathy Bullis, Audrey and Harold Johnson, Joe Loparco, Annie Simpson, and Bob Yack to name a few. There will be ceramics, house wares, accessories, toys, pillows, maple products, books, and more. A few stand-out items that may catch your (discerning) eye are a very collectible "Classics Illustrated" comic book; a brand new winter coat; a big jar full of candy; a woven caned stool; a fleece small dog/cat bed; a quilted wallhanging, and a number of beautiful lathe turned hardwood pieces.