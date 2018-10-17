Norwich City Council promotes new sergeant

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 17th, 2018

NORWICH – The Norwich Police Department promoted Officer Ryan Legacy to the rank of Sergeant at the City of Norwich Common Council meeting on Tuesday night, a promotion which takes effect today.

Legacy has been a full-time police officer with the Norwich Police Department since March 15, 2014. Before that, he was a part-time officer with the Sherburne Police Department dating back to 2008 when he graduated the police academy.

Following the council's approval of the promotion on Tuesday, Alderman Ward 1 Matthew Caldwell told Legacy, "I just want to say I'm very proud of you, officer. You've earned this promotion, you've done a great job for the city. We're lucky to have you."


