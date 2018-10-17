NHS golfer places

Norwich senior Alex Gage ended the fall golf season with back-to back-medals. Gage first earned a medal with a score of 79 to place 7th at the STAC championship held Oct. 9th at Cornell’s Robert Trent Jones golf course in Ithaca. Gage followed up with a score of 74 to earn a 4th place finish at the Class B championship held October 15th at En-Joie. Based on his average score throughout the regular season, Gage also earned himself a spot at the Section IV State Qualifier competition, which will be held next Spring at RTJ Cornell. (Submitted Photo)