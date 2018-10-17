Lady Tornado end senior night with a bang

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Lexi Taylor went up for the first attempt at a game-ending kill but the Chenango Forks defense came up a dig. Six hits later, Taylor swung her arm again and ended the Norwich senior night match with her 11th kill of the night as the ball hit in the far right corner.

The Purple Tornado captured the three game victory over the Blue Devils in their final game home game of the regular season.

Head coach Shelly Alger started all seven of her senior in the match, moving Riley Strong to libero to make it happen. Prior to the match starting, Alger honored her soon-to-be graduates for their dedication to the program – many of the girls having six years vested into the volleyball team.

Once the action started, Norwich did not allow the visiting Forks team to score more than 10 points in the any of the three games, winning 25-7, 25-10 and 25-10. In the match, the Tornado finished with the best serving percentage of the season with a 95.8-percent, a stat better than most college teams.