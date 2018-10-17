Lady Marauders season comes to a close after sectional playoff loss

CLINTON – If the second half of action was the only part of the game played, the Lady Marauders of Sherburne-Earlville and the Clinton Warriors would have tied the contest but it was the first half by the second-seeded Warriors that determined the game.

Clinton tallied five goals in the first half to move onto the semifinals of the Section III Class C field hockey tournament. The Warriors were led by Roxee Hughes, who finished the game with two goals and two assists. Her teammate Finley Davignon also scored two goals in the win while Gianna Trunfio added one.