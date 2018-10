The Norwich High School Sports Hall of Fame hosted their annual Induction cermony, honoring 2018 class of inductees. Pictured is former head football coach John Pulta (far left), former athletes Tom “World” Seary, Don Chirlin, 1948 Tennis Team representative Dick Darling, former athlete Pat Quinn and 1948 Tennis Team representative Charles Stewart. A dinner took place at the high school Saturday evening before. (Evening Sun Photo, Frank Speziale)