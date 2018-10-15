Local youth attend regional Reality Check training

MARCELLUS – On September 30, 2018, over 30 Reality Check Youth Leaders and tobacco control staff from across 15 counties – Cortland, Tompkins, Chenango, Broome, Tioga, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Cayuga, Oswego, Onondaga, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne, and Yates – gathered at Orenda Springs Experiential Learning Center in Marcellus, NY to meet, bond, organize and act against Big Tobacco.

Reality Check held a day-long training for new and current Reality Check youth members. Youth between the ages of 13 and 18 had the opportunity to learn and work on team-building activities which included low and high ropes courses. The staff at Orenda encouraged youth to foster a deeper understanding of self, others, and nature – focusing on skills like leadership, communication, passion, trust and many more. They discovered the power within themselves and others to expand beyond their personal limits and positively impact the world around them. In addition, they all participated in an interactive training on Reality Check initiatives, which included brainstorming activities for tobacco-free community policies.