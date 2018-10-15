Spartans avenge early season loss to take MAC title from Lady Storm

ONEONTA – The Spartans of Unatego scored two second half goals to defeat Unadilla Valley 2-1 in the Midstate Athletic Conference girls soccer championship on Saturday morning at Wright National Soccer Campus in Oneonta.

With just under four minutes remaining in the contest, Unatego’s Dana Stepp took a pass from Anabel Rommer and rifled a shot past the Storm’s Meegan White for what turned out to be the game winner.

Unadilla Valley took the early lead seven minutes into the game when Cearah DaCostaFaro found teammate Paige Catena near the goal. Catena fired a shot into the back of the net.