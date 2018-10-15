Marauders fall to host in regular season tournament finale

ILION – The Sherburne-Earlville Marauders took on the Central Valley Thunder, the tournament hosts, in the championship game. The Thunder kept the title at their school after a 6-1 victory over Sherburne-Earlville Saturday afternoon.

The Marauders started the game out quickly, generating three great opportunities but Central Valley Academy was able to recover, moving on to take firm control of the game by scoring four goals in the first half.

The Thunder were led by Tournament MVP Derek Streeter’s hat trick followed by teammate Aiden Day’s two goals.

Sherburne-Earlville’s Owen Rodriguez scored his 15th goal of the year as the Marauders’ lone goal of the contest.

The first round took place one day earlier, where the Marauders faced Lowville in the nightcap game.