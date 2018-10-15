Lady Marauders win regular season finale

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville Lady Marauders field hockey team avenged their loss to Sauquoit Valley earlier in the season by defeating the Indians 2-1 on Friday afternoon.

Sherburne-Earlville’s head coach Christine Layman recognized her six seniors – Jade Diamond, Paige Losee, Savanna Niles, Brooke Smith, Natalie Stewart and Rebecca Turner before the contest began.

Then the seniors and the rest of the Marauders took the field and immediately held the upper hand, controlling the possession in their offensive half.