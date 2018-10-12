Vikings come away with 2-0 win on senior night

OTSELIC – The Vikings won their sixth game of the season Thursday night, defeating Madison 2-0 in their final home game of the regular season.

As it was senior night at Otselic Valley, the Vikings team were led by their experienced defensive players of Micah Lyon, Justin Graham, Dakota Adams, along with keeper Collin Shelton. According to head coach Jake Preston, his Otselic Valley defense played the game the right way with poise and understanding of many difficult situations.

“We did a great job of neutralizing the Madison attack to the very last whistle,” said Preston. “We came away with the result we did because of our seniors being able to handle the situations they faced due to their experience.”

With the muddy conditions of the field, ball control was going to be key in order for a team to win. The Vikings Lane Adams, Garrett Wood, Levi Lyon, and Cody O’Hara were able to do just that to give their team the advantage.