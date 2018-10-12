Norwich Volleyball sweeps Sabers to extend win streak

NORWICH – Since their loss to Windsor last Thursday, Norwich’s Volleyball team has been on a tear winning their last two matches as well as the Schoharie Tournament over the weekend.

Thursday night’s contest was a 3-0 victory over Susquehanna Valley with Norwich taking the three games with final scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-18

The Purple Tornado, who saw the Sabers for the second time, displayed strong team play throughout the match as they used three hits to set up the scoring point during the game.

Norwich’s Lexi Taylor ended the game with 20 kills while Ripley and Riley Strong combined for 16 assists.

Taylor was also huge at the net, fending off Sabers middle hitter Maeve Donnelly with three blocks back to the Susquehanna Valley side. Lexi Whaley added one.

Donnelly finished with five kills against Norwich and blocked two kill attempts by the Tornado hitters. Her teammate Michaela Henderson dished out six assists.