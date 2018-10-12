Norwich man stabbed in early morning brawl, police say

NORWICH – A Norwich man who allegedly stabbed another man with a knife during a fight, appeared in Norwich City Court on Thursday, and was remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $50,000 cash bail.

Police said the stabbing occurred in the early morning hours Thursday, following an argument.

Matthew J. Neer, 36, of Norwich was charged with first-degree assault, a class B felony, tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor over the incident.

According to the Norwich Police Department (NPD), at 1:58 a.m. on Thursday morning, the police department received notification from the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center that an individual had walked into the Emergency Room of Chenango Memorial Hospital reporting he had been stabbed.