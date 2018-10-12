NFD observes Fire Prevention Week with annual Open House

Frank Speziale photo

Jason Lawrence pictured at Thursday evening's fire department open house in Norwich. Norwich Fire Chief Jan Papelino said this year’s open house and fire prevention week events run by Norwich Firefighter Kristen Smith were a success. He said the fire department visited schools in Norwich including Perry Brown, Gibson, and Valley Heights with more to come next week. Papelino said on the night of the open house, the department held live fire extinguisher demos, live burns, and allowed children to explore the city's emergency vehicles throughout the night.