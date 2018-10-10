Unadilla Valley blanks Sidney on senior night

NEW BERLIN – It was Senior Night at Stadium for the Unadilla Valley Storm as they faced off against the visiting Warriors from Sidney.

After a scoreless first half, the Storm opened the floodgates early in the second as UV’s Devon Fairchild chipped a pass over the Sidney defense to a streaking Dylan Nichols.

Nichols fired a shot past Sidney goalie Andrew Vinal to go up 1-0 a mere 4 minutes into the second half.

Two minutes later, it was who Nichols sent a long diagonal pass across the field to teammate Geordan Keach. Keach netted his first goal in a Storm uniform and gave the home team a two goal advantage.

The game was capped by senior captain Ben Avolio’s goals as he took the ball down the middle of the field and rifled a rocket from 25 yards with 28 seconds remaining.

The win puts the Storm at 7-8 overall on the season. Unadilla Valley will face Sidney again for a third time at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at home.

Unadilla Valley 3, Sidney 0

(0-0 at half)

Goals-Assists: (S) None; (UV) Dylan Nichols 1-1, Geordan Keach 1-0, Ben Avolio 1-0, Devon Fairchild 0-1.

Shots-Corners: (S) 6-1; (UV) 6-7

Saves: (S) Andrew Vinal 4, Tim Grow 2; (UV) Brandon Kneale 6.

Greene 3, Bainbridge-Guilford 2 (OT)

BAINBRIDGE – Bainbridge-Guilford continued to provide a tough game with the No. 8 Greene Trojans as they have both times these two teams have met this season.