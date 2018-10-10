Norwich handed 2nd loss of season by the Saints

BINGHAMTON – Taking on the tough Seton Catholic Saints last week, Norwich lost its final match of the regular season by a final of 5-2 to finish second in the division with a record of 10-2.

The Purple Tornado saw themselves down 3-2 with two points still left to be determined – first singles and first doubles.

Norwich’s Katie Gawronski fought a hard battle on the court against Seton’s Nikki Crowley, losing the first set 7-5 but bouncing back to take the second set 6-4. Crowley managed to hold on against Gawronski with a final set score of 6-4 to take the first singles points, securing the match win for the Saints.

In the first doubles match, the Tornado’s Natalie Benenati and Riley Marsh trailed 5-2 in the second set following a first set loss to their opponents. The Norwich duo battled back to tie the set at 6-6 but were edged out in the tiebreaker to lose 7-6, giving the Saints a 5-2 win for the match.