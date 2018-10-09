18 All American BMX riders return home with state rankings

SHOREHAM – 18 riders from the All American BMX team traveled to Shoreham BMX in Long Island for the New York State Championship Race in late September. The riders participated in a pre-race event Friday evening and raced for a state championship on Saturday.

Points from the championship race were combined with the racers tally earned in the qualifier race to make up their overall ranking in the entire state for the year. Camryn Searfoss and Carter Rudnitski returned home with No. 1 plates in their respective age divisions while there were a total Vinny Lawson ended the weekend with a second place ranking in two different classes.

As the team is not just for kids, Jim Fox raced in the 61 and over age group and also returned home with a No. 2 plate. The rest of the riders all finished within the top 10 in their age divisions.