Marauders football capture convincing first win of 8-man season

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: October 5th, 2018

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville Marauders had a tough start to their game Friday night as the hosts fell behind 12-0 at in the first half against the visiting Tupper Lake Lumberjacks.

Once the the S-E offense started to click and the defense took care of business, the Marauders scored six second half touchdowns en route to a 44-26 victory.

To start, three of Sherburne-Earlville’s first half drives stalled inside their opponents 20 yard line.

“We just made too many mistakes in the first half, kept shooting ourselves in the foot once we got in the red zone,” said S-E head coach Ed Holmquist. “Our defense played fairly well all day long and only gave up just one or two big plays.

“The difference was we just needed to finish on the offensive end. We challenged the boys at halftime and they rose up and accepted it.”


