City committees discuss new ways to honor veterans

NORWICH – The City of Norwich Joint Committees discussed new initiatives to honor veterans in the city at its meeting Tuesday night.

Alderman Ward 2 Brian Doliver said he is working with the Chenango County Veterans Service Officer Joe Coe to potentially bring Hometown Heroes banners to the city by Veterans Day 2019. The banners would be hung throughout the city for two weeks around Veterans Day and would feature a picture of the veteran along with their years of service.

"A number of communities have done this, it's very popular, and it's in recognition of local veterans," said Doliver, adding that the expense for the banners would be at no cost to the city, and that the Business Improvement District has given its blessing.