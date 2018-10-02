Mayors Carnrike and Stark discuss experiences in local government

NORWICH – Chenango Links hosted its inaugural "Meet the Mayors" Civic Forum on Monday, welcoming City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike and Village of Oxford Mayor Terry Stark to discuss their experiences and visions as mayors and answer questions from forum attendees.

Carnrike and Stark were introduced by Chenango Links members at the Bohemian Moon in Norwich before delivering opening remarks to describe their accomplishments and challenges while leading their municipality.

Carnrike said when first taking office on January 1, 2016, her biggest concern was ensuring everyone was served the same, regardless of political party. She said she was expecting a smooth transition from the previous mayor to herself, but that no transition took place.

"You see all the discourse that goes on at the state level and the federal level, you can understand that it starts right at the local level," said Carnrike. "And that's something I wish we could change ... Because if you're only going to align yourself with one side or the other, we're never going to accomplish anything."

Because of budget cuts in the City of Norwich in 2016, Carnrike said the City Planning Coordinator and Deputy City Clerk positions were cut. In addition, she said the city was designated by the New York State Comptroller's Office as susceptible to fiscal stress.

"I do want to say I think people need to be educated, whether it's here in the city or the Village of Oxford, to understand the structure of government," said Carnrike. "In the City of Norwich we have six council members and a mayor––the council has the power. The mayor is responsible for the day-to-day operation, and the mayor votes in the case of a tie. So any decisions that are made for the city come from the council. I would like to say I have some influence, [but] as of late I don't have a lot of influence."