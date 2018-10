NORWICH The Purple Tornado hosted their last home match of the season against Chenango Forks on Monday afternoon and honored their two seniors, Alex Gage and Griffin Clipston, before the contest started.

Chenango Forks, 8-1 coming into the match, spoiled senior night for Gage and Clipston by downing Norwich 214-236.

Gage led the Purple Tornado with a nine-hole round score of 40 with senior teammate finishing just four strokes behind him with a 44.