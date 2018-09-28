Investigation continues into cause of fatal Sherburne fire

SHERBURNE – Fire officials said police are investigating a fire that claimed both a 70-year-old woman's life and home on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the Sherburne Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 6:29 a.m. Wednesday on Granville Hill-Hardscrabble Road in the Town of Sherburne.

"Our initial dispatch included that there was potentially someone inside," said Sherburne Fire Department Chief Jansen Casscles.

Casscles said a 911 caller reported a woman might be inside the building before they arrived at the fire.