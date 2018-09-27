Unadilla Valley pays tribute to late board member and welcomes new staff

Zachary Meseck photo

NEW BERLIN – Unadilla Valley School District administrators had a moment of silence on Wednesday for a school board member that passed away earlier this month, and welcomed over 30 new faculty members to the school.

Jamie Thompson, 39, of New Berlin passed away on September 7 at her home, and according to a statement from the Unadilla Valley officials, her passing struck a deep blow to those who served with her.

"Thompson, who passed away Friday, was well known in the school district for working with children, many of whom attend UV. Like the other board members, she shared a passion for making our community school a positive place to learn, and her own children attend school in our district," said school officials. "When the time is appropriate, the Board of Education will discuss its next steps regarding the vacancy on the school board, but for now, the Board of Education is solely concerned with Jamie's family, friends and the school community as we mourn her passing."