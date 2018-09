NEW BERLIN – Dylan Nichols scored two Storm goals in a rain soaked 3-0 win over the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats Wednesday afternoon.

Nichols scored in the first half after receiving a pass from teammate Devon Fairchild to give UV the early 1-0 lead.

Tacking on the insurance goal in the second half was Fairchild from outside the 18 yard box. The ball went into the back of the net after the Bobcats keeper wasn’t able to come away with the save.