Voter registration and polling info for general election

CHENANGO COUNTY – As the general election on November 6 is approaching, the Chenango County Board of Elections offers these reminders about registering to vote and polling locations to county residents.

Voter registration deadline and absentee ballots

The deadline to register in person to vote in the November 6 general election will be Friday, October 12. Mailed registrations must be postmarked by Oct. 12 and received by the board of elections no later than Oct. 17.

If a voter has moved, address changes must be processed by the board of elections by Oct. 17 to ensure the voter's name appears in the correct poll book and polling site.

Those who would like to change party affiliation must request to do so by Oct. 12 to ensure the change takes effect on Nov. 13 of this year. If the party change is requested after Oct. 12, it will not take effect until Nov. 12 of next year.