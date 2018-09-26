UHS closing medical offices at Eaton Center

Medicaid patients will have no options for dental care in Chenango

NORWICH – United Health Services has began to notify approximately 700 patients, some who rely on medicaid, that the medical and dental offices at the Eaton Center will be closing November 1.

The dental office was the only location lower income patients who are dependent on medicaid could get treatment inside Chenango County. Patients will now have to travel outside of the area to find care or resort going to the local emergency room. UHS also operates the Chenango Memorial Hospital.

In a letter to patients, Chris Kisacky, UHS vice president of operations, said the closing was unfortunate and due to financial reasons.

“Sometimes difficult decisions have to be made to maintain a solid financial footing to support the rest of our services. This is one of those times. This decision is purely financial for our organization, and is no reflection on the quality of care provided by these two service lines, both of which have served our community well for many years,” stated UHS in a letter.