Storm golf tops Greene to win 9th match of season

GREENE – Bailey Shoemaker a 3-under-par on the mix of nine holes at at Genegantslet for her lowest round of the season as Unadilla Valley won their fifth matches. On Tuesday afternoon, the Storm defeated the Trojans of Greene in MAC conference match.

Shoemaker, an eighth-grader for UV, birdied four holes during the round. She bogeyed a hole later in the match to finish with a 32 on her scorecard as the top medalist of the afternoon.

Teammate Brandon Kneale turned in a 41 while Gavin Church shot a 45. UV’s Andrew Jackson recorded a 46 and Jacob Figger ended the round with a 55.