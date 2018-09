NORWICH Catholic Charities of Chenango County and Perkins School of the Arts have announced the cast for the 2018 Dancing with Chenango Celebrities slated for Friday, October 12.

The six celebrities competing in this year's Dancing with Chenango Celebrities are: Kim Betts of the Norwich Family YMCA, City of Norwich Alderman Ward 6 Robert Jeffrey, Wild Owl Cafe owner Stoyana Petkova, John Antonowicz of Wilson Funeral Home, Jill Eddy of NBT Bank, and former educator and judge, Joe Brillinger.