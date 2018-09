CONKLIN For the second time this season, the Purple Tornado dominated their meet against a divisional opponent in the STAC Conference. Friday night, it was the Sabers of Susquehanna Valley that fell victim to Norwich 110-55.

The Tornado's 200 yard relay team of Kaitlyn Blaisure, Ashton Wenzel, Maya Blaisure and Margie Winter broke the Sabers' pool record, swimming to a time of 1:49.9. The time was a second faster than the previous record.