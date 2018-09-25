Eagles steal Nancy Bromley title from Lady Trojans in overtime

GREENE – Whitney Point was awarded a penalty shot after a minute had gone by in the first overtime of the championship game of the 10th annual Nancy Bromley Field Hockey Tournament. The Eagles' standout Leanne Bough took the shot and placed her attempt over the head of Greene's goalie Brooke Austin for the 3-2 win over the host Trojans.

Greene took the first lead of the contest as McKenna Sergi fired one passed the Eagles' keeper Natalie Leuci with two minutes remaining in the first half.

The Trojans carried that lead through the half time break and into the second half. That was until Whitney Point's Amy Stevens rifled a shot from the wing with 22 minutes left in the game, tying the score at 1-1.