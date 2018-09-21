Seven face indictments from a Chenango County Grand Jury

NORWICH – Seven were indicted on Wednesday for felony crimes, including assault, rape, burglary, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Bradley W. Flood, 54, of Norwich, was indicted on first-degree assault, a class B felony, and two counts of second-degree assault, class D felonies.

According to his indictment, on September 4, while in the City of Norwich, Flood struck a victim who was 65 years old or older in the face, head, and body with a table leg, a fan post, and a power strip.

"This action did cause the 93-year-old victim to receive physical injuries consisting of a broken nose, bruising on 95 percent of her body, and a laceration above her right eye," stated the indictment.

Justin R. Pope, 35, of Norwich, was indicted on first-degree rape, a class B felony.

At 4:30 a.m. on August 5 while in the City of Norwich, Pope allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a person who was physically helpless, as they were unconscious due to the consumption of alcohol and prescription medication.