City of Norwich accepts hushed resignation of former DPW head

NORWICH –The City of Norwich Common Council accepted the resignation of the former acting superintendent of public works, George Carnrike, Jr., late Tuesday night.

The city has never offered an explanation as to why the superintendent was placed on paid administrative leave on June 12.

The city has appointed a new DPW head since Carnrike was put on leave, but at the time he was the acting Norwich DPW superintendent.

George Carnrike's sister is City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike.

The city only released his employee number during the meeting and will not confirm the resignation by name. The number was confirmed as George Carnrike, Jr.'s on Thursday.

Several elected city officials declined comment.

Sources contacted within the city said employees had been warned not to discuss the issue publicly. They claimed the leave and resignation involved personnel conflicts with Carnrike and complaints made by other employees.