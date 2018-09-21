Norwich crushes third set to top Lady Warriors

NORWICH – The Lady Purple Tornado got off to a slow start in their match against Chenango Valley Thursday evening. Winning the first two games by just two points in each, Norwich found their rhythm in the final game behind Alexis Whaley’s serving to win 25-9.

Whaley rotated in when Norwich trailed in the game 7-6 to the Warriors. Serving 11 straight points, Whaley put the Purple Tornado on top at 18-7 before Chenango Valley took the serve back.

After exchanging a few points, Norwich’s players finished the game out strong by capturing the final five points in a row.

The first two games were back-and-forth with lead changes between the two teams.

Norwich’s Riley Strong started the first game off with three straight service points, giving the home team a small lead. Teammate Lexi Taylor brought the serve back to Norwich with back-to-back kills.

At 10-10, Chenango Valley took their first lead and tan with it until Purple Tornado head coach Alger called a timeout to regroup the girls. Following the break, Taylor ran seven service points to give Norwich a 23-16 lead.

Once the Warriors were able to obtain the serve again, they rallied to pull within one point at 24-23. Norwich was able to end the first game on the next play for the 25-23 win.

In the second game, CV started with the serve and jumped out to an early lead. Once again, Alger called a timeout and the momentum shifted back to the Tornado with a five point stretch to tie the game at 12-12.