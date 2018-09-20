Norwich board of education looks at how to search for new superintendent

NORWICH – The Norwich City School District Board of Education heard a presentation on the recommended process for choosing the district's next superintendent at its meeting Wednesday night, in the wake of Superintendent Gerard O'Sullivan announcing his retirement effective in August 2019.

DCMO BOCES District Superintendent Perry Dewey presented to board members and meeting attendees Wednesday night on the district's options for choosing a new superintendent to supersede O'Sullivan next year––a decision Dewey said is of utmost importance for the board and district.

"It's great to be here tonight instead of being here in January because this gives us a lot of opportunity," said Dewey. "I think it's very wise for the board to start this process."

Dewey presented as a search consultant for the district to potentially hire to assist with choosing the next superintendent. He said the district has four options to consider in choosing its next candidate: appoint an internal candidate, do the search on its own, hire an executive search consultant, or utilize a district superintendent.