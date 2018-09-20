Purple Tornado swims into sixth place at Waverly Invite

WAVERLY – The Purple Tornado swim team raced at the Waverly Invitational on Saturday and faced some of the larger programs in the both Southern Tier Athletic Conference (STAC) and the Interscholastic Athletic Conference (IAC). With 205 points won as a team, Norwich placed sixth out of the nine teams that competed.

Despite their finishing spot, the Tornado had a strong showing for just their second time competing in the pool this season.

Kaitlyn Blaisure tallied 32 points towards the team total in her individual events to lead Norwich during the invite event. Blaisure finished first in the 50 yard freestyle race with a time of 26.20 seconds in the finals, awarding the Tornado 20 points. Her time was less than a second off of the meet record (25.46 seconds). She also finished seventh in the 100 yard backstroke to earn 12 points.

In the 200 yard medley relay, Blaisure swam with her sister Maya, Melissa Stroh and Margie Winter. Stroh started in the pool doing the backstroke portion of the event, getting off to a good start for Norwich. Maya Blaisure was next in the pool, closing down the gap a few yards at a time.