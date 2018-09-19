Norwich man pleads guilty to criminal mischief

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 19th, 2018

NORWICH – A Norwich man pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Andre J. Bryant, 32, of Norwich pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and agreed to pay $1,940 in restitution.

After both Norwich City Court judges recused themselves from handling his case, Chenango County Judge Frank Revoir Jr. presided over Bryant's sentencing.

The judge asked if on April 2, 2018, Bryant went to an apartment on Diamond Street and committed fourth-degree criminal mischief by destroying property not belonging to him and he admitted he did.


