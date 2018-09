NORWICH – Entering its third year, Saturdays in the Park with Chobani will return to Norwich's West Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday featuring nearly 30 local vendors.

Saturdays in the Park with Chobani organizer Mindy Chawgo said, "This year I am looking so forward to all the vendors returning, as well as new, local vendors that have decided to be part of the Saturday in the Park family with us."