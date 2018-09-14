Police save teens caught in river

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 14th, 2018

NORWICH – After receiving a 911 call that four children were having difficulties in the Chenango River on Tuesday, two Norwich police officers and a Chenango County sheriff's deputy responded quickly to ensure their safety.

Police said the call came in at approximately 6:04 p.m. and within minutes Officer Brian Wightman and Officer Matthew Roberts from the Norwich Police Department, along with Sergeant Teddy Ellingston from the Chenango County Sheriff's Office had located the children and formulated a plan to retrieve them.

Wightman said, "When we arrived one of the children managed to free themselves from the current, but the other three had begun drifting down the river."


