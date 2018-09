WINDSOR – Perennial powerhouse in the volleyball world, the Windsor Black Knights faced the Norwich Purple Tornado on Thursday night in a STAC divisional match. Norwich fought hard but Windsor defeated the Tornado 3-0.

“Our serves were right on but attack coverage hurt us,” said Norwich head coach Shelly Alger. “Windsor has outstanding attackers that are very difficult to handle. We worked extremely hard and I’m very proud of the girls they gave it their all.