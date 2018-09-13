Primary elections in Chenango County today

CHENANGO COUNTY – Primary elections are taking place today from noon to 9 p.m. at 22 poll locations in Chenango County for a number of state, assembly, and local government candidates seeking election in November.

Republican voters in Assembly District 122 will choose to endorse a candidate between incumbent Clifford W. Crouch and candidate Nicholas R. Libous. Assembly District 122 includes residents of Norwich, North Norwich, New Berlin, Preston, German, Smithville, Oxford, Guilford, Greene, Coventry, Bainbridge and Afton.

Crouch will also appear under the Reform party ticket, and Libous will also appear under the Conservative party ticket.