New Berlin ambulance service imperiled by loss of technicians

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 11th, 2018

NEW BERLIN – Following financial concerns over the future of New Berlin’s Ambulance Service, town council members reported Monday that two full-time emergency medical technicians recently resigned from the village’s service.

The village, who manages the service for the surrounding towns will meet to discuss the issue tonight.

Village of New Berlin Emergency Medical Service Commissioner Carol Riley deferred making comments until officials discuss the topic during the public board meeting at, 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Village Hall, on 13 South Main Street, New Berlin New York.

The service is currently managed by the Village of New Berlin and contracts with three neighboring municipalities. Due to loss of income, village and town officials are searching for possible private alternatives.

The New Berlin Ambulance Service is paid for by a contract between the Village of New Berlin, the Town of New Berlin, the Town of Columbus and the Town of Pittsfield.


